Lena R. Carlisle, age 72 of Martinsville, IN, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2026. She was surrounded by her loved ones in her time of passing. She was born Monday, February 1, 1954, in Hyden, Kentucky, second daughter to Mary and (late) Ford Sizemore, of Liberty, IN.

In her early life, Lena was a daughter who honored her mother and father. She was raised with a strong belief of Christianity. Even in the hardest moments of her life, her faith was never wavered, in fact it only grew stronger throughout the years.

She married Bruce A Carlisle, of Indianapolis, IN on April 4, 1985. Prior to the marriage, Bruce and Lena both had a son and a daughter from their previous marriage. Lena made it a priority to love and cherish Bruce’s children with the same love and care as she did her own. Family was her biggest priority in life. Tragically in 2009 their son Joshua (Ryan) had a horrific accident, leaving him completely disabled. For over 16 years, She and Bruce both tirelessly took on the very challenging role of Ryan’s in home health care until his passing in 2025. She loved serving both the Lord and the people she cherished so deeply.

She was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha, sorority of Lebanon, IN. She was a co-owner of a commercial cleaning company. After closing the company, she independently continued to do residential cleaning until she later retired. She enjoyed cooking, classic cars and car shows, and was a political enthusiast who loved her country. She was a basketball coach for her daughters elementary team and was a huge fan of her son’s go-kart racing.

Lena was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend.. Her true passion was helping others. The saying “give the shirt off their back” was a phrase that fit her well. She would do anything to help someone if she was able.

Lena is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bruce A Carlisle, mother Mary Sizemore (Liberty), sister Louise (Bill) Long (Oxford, OH), brother Gene (Sharon) Sizemore (Connersville), son Rodney(Sherry) Carlisle (Indpls), daughrer Jodie (Derek) Fultz (Avon), Nathan Batts (Avon), Magan Batts (Mooresville), grandchildren, Makinsey, Caitlyn, CJ, Myranda, Lucas, Logan, 5 great grandchildren and long time family friend Tracy Swinford.

She was preceded in death by her dad Ford Sizemore, brothers Oscar (Bud) and Lonzo (Lonnie) Sizemore, sister Kaye Sizemore and her son Ryan Carlisle.

Visitation for Lena Carlisle will be held Tuesday, March 3, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com