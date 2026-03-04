State Sen. Daryl Schmitt recently welcomed several local students to the Indiana Statehouse as part of the 2026 Senate Page Program.

Among those serving as pages were Aleya Fogle of Huntingburg, a homeschooled student; Amelia Grothouse of Jasper, who attends Northeast Dubois Middle School; Kelsie Patterson of Otwell, a homeschooled student; Amelia Schipp of Evanston, a homeschooled student; and Penelope Van Slyke of Jasper, also a homeschooled student.

Students participating in the program spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing legislative debate from the Senate floor and meeting with their state senator. The program is open to students in grades six through 12 and is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session.

The 2026 Senate Page Program has now concluded. Applications for the 2027 session are expected to become available at the end of this year.