Kathleen V. Goss, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:16 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

Kathy was born in Otwell, Indiana, on March 7, 1944, to Philip and Meta (Eck) Sendelweck. She married Howard W. Goss on January 30, 1965, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2016.

She was a 1962 Otwell High School graduate.

Kathy worked at Dubois Rural Electric for more than 25 years, where she always made people smile, even while they paid their electric bills. She was known as Grammy to her many “adopted grandchildren,” to whom she dedicated so much of her time, nurturing them as only Grammy could. Nothing was more important to her than those children, family, and friends.

Kathy left an impression on everyone she met with her kind smile, kinder words, and the kindest heart of all. Kathy was placed on this earth to bless others, and her greatest joy in life was letting people know they were loved. She will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Her son expresses his gratitude to all who filled Kathy’s life with joy and allowed her to be part of theirs.

She is survived by her son, Philip Goss, sister, Wilma Jean Hoffman, sister-in-law, Rita Sendelweck, many nieces and nephews, and her many “grandchildren.”

Besides her husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Sutton, three brothers: Daniel, Albert, and Richard Sendelweck, and sister, Janice Lemond.

A funeral service for Kathleen V. Goss will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or the Dubois County Museum.

