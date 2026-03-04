A months-long narcotics investigation has resulted in the arrest of eleven individuals facing a range of felony drug dealing charges in Dubois County and surrounding areas.

Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder announced Tuesday the results of “Operation: Snow White,” a coordinated effort conducted March 3 by the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office in partnership with the Jasper Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Huntingburg Police Department, Indiana State Police, and additional assisting agencies. Arrest warrants were executed simultaneously in Dubois, Orange, Spencer, Warrick, and Perry counties in Indiana, as well as in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The following individuals have been charged:

Andrew D. Benales, 22, Paoli – Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 felony), Dealing in Cocaine (Level 4 felony), and Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Class A misdemeanor). Bond set at $25,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. Investigators recovered 10.5 grams of pressed methamphetamine pills, 595 Xanax pills, cocaine, and a handgun from his Orange County residence. Additional charges are possible.

– Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 felony), Dealing in Cocaine (Level 4 felony), and Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Class A misdemeanor). Bond set at $25,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. Investigators recovered 10.5 grams of pressed methamphetamine pills, 595 Xanax pills, cocaine, and a handgun from his Orange County residence. Additional charges are possible. Avery B. Northerner, 37, Tell City – Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felonies). Northerner was served while in custody at the Spencer County Security Center on a separate $200,000 bond case.

– Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felonies). Northerner was served while in custody at the Spencer County Security Center on a separate $200,000 bond case. Bobbie J. Nadeau, 42, French Lick – Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felonies). Bond set at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were recovered during the warrant service.

– Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felonies). Bond set at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were recovered during the warrant service. Bryor L. Shipman, 24, French Lick – Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony). Bond set at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring.

– Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony). Bond set at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. Kaylin M. McKinney, 26, French Lick – Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony). Bond set at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. She was also served on outstanding misdemeanor warrants for Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License and is being held without bond on those cases. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were recovered at her residence.

– Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony). Bond set at $50,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. She was also served on outstanding misdemeanor warrants for Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License and is being held without bond on those cases. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were recovered at her residence. Darrel R. Harris Jr., 35, Huntingburg – Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felony). Harris was already being held at the Dubois County Security Center on a separate Level 2 felony dealing charge with a $20,000 cash bond. Bond on the new case was set at an additional $25,000 cash only.

– Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 3 felony). Harris was already being held at the Dubois County Security Center on a separate Level 2 felony dealing charge with a $20,000 cash bond. Bond on the new case was set at an additional $25,000 cash only. Juan Carlos Sanchez, 22, Jasper – Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 felony). Bond set at $1,500 cash only with moderate pre-trial monitoring.

– Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 felony). Bond set at $1,500 cash only with moderate pre-trial monitoring. Saul Jesus Reyes, 21, Jasper – Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 felony) and Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 felony). Reyes was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, and is being held without bond there on these charges.

– Dealing in Cocaine (Level 2 felony) and Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 felony). Reyes was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, and is being held without bond there on these charges. Jefferey R. Sandage, 53, Tell City – Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 4 felony). Sandage was served while in custody at the Perry County Security Center on unrelated cases with a $255,000 bond.

– Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 4 felony). Sandage was served while in custody at the Perry County Security Center on unrelated cases with a $255,000 bond. Shannon R. Simmons, 54, Cannelton – Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 4 felonies). Bond set at $10,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring.

– Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 4 felonies). Bond set at $10,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring. Zachary W. Hill, 47, Dale – Two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 4 felonies). Bond set at $10,000 cash only with enhanced pre-trial monitoring.

Benales, Sanchez, Nadeau, McKinney, Shipman, Hill, and Simmons were arrested without incident and are currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center. They appeared in Dubois Superior Court on March 4 for initial hearings. Other defendants currently incarcerated in neighboring counties will be transported to Dubois County for hearings at a later date and are being held without bond on these warrants.

Authorities say the cases stem from extensive investigations involving surveillance, controlled purchases, execution of search warrants, and detailed evidence review. In 2025 alone, the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office filed felony drug dealing charges against 23 individuals.

Law enforcement agencies assisting in the operation included the Paoli Police Department and the Owensboro Police Department/DEA.

The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office says disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics and holding dealers accountable remains a top priority.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.