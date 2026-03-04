Ben A. Thomas, age 69, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at The Timbers of Jasper.

Ben was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 26, 1957, to Winford and Betty (Ball) Thomas. He married Lisa Schmidt on November 3, 1984, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Auburn University and Master’s Degree from University of Louisville.

He enjoyed a career in healthcare and retired from Southwestern Mental Health Center.

He loved to hike, especially enjoying traveling out west on hiking trips. He had a great vocabulary and loved to keep up with current events and politics. In addition, he was an avid UK fan.

Surviving is his wife, Lisa Thomas, Jasper, IN, and one sister, Betty Thomas, Bagdad, KY.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ben A. Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #147 or to a favorite charity.

