Phillip Wesley Miller, age 73, of Gentryville, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born on September 1, 1952, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Orville and Barbara (Kirk) Miller. On July 12, 1975, he married Gayle Lamey in Evansville, beginning a devoted partnership that spanned many years.

Phillip was a faithful member of Spurgeon General Baptist Church.

A dedicated farmer, he spent countless hours working the land and could often be found on a tractor, combine or bulldozer. He took great pride in caring for the land in every season.

He had a deep love for farming and wore that passion proudly, often favoring the color red as a tribute to Case IH tractors and his lifelong loyalty to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Above all, Phillip cherished his family. He rarely missed his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events and especially enjoyed taking them on rides in his Polaris Ranger. Being “Papaw” was one of his greatest joys.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Leah Lubbehusen.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Miller of Gentryville; children, Dana (Andy) Malkus of St. Louis, Missouri, Abby (Alan) Richey of Lynnville and Wesley (Jordan) Miller of Gentryville; son-in-law, Luke Lubbehusen of Dale; siblings, Houston (Sandra) Miller, Cheryl Hess, Darrell (Ruth) Miller and Darlene (Darrell) Hess; and ten grandchildren, Lexi, Hadley, Bram, Maceo, Kinley, Emmanuel, Molley, Mabel, Darcy and Everett.

Funeral services for Phillip Miller will be held at 10:00 a.m., C.S.T., on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Santa Claus Christian Church, 351 N. Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus, Indiana 47579.

Burial will follow at Chinn Cemetery in Dale.

Pastor Marc Grimes will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m., C.S.T., on Thursday, March 5th, at Santa Claus Christian Church, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spurgeon General Baptist Church, DSYPL Youth or Grace and Peace Youth.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com