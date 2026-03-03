The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will be welcoming Sandy Smith to present “Networking with Purpose — Build Momentum Toward Meaningful Connection” on Thursday, March 19th, 2026.

The presentation will be held at Fairfield Inn and Suites Jasper (located at 333 River Centre Landing in Jasper), with doors opening at 11:30 AM for networking, and the main event taking place from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

In the March event, Sandy Smith will focus on how intentional connection builds momentum and meaningful professional relationships. Through guided GEM networking, participants will be encouraged to uncover the “gems” in the room by recognizing the value, strengths, and opportunities within each connection.

This session emphasizes that strong networks are built through clarity, purpose, and consistent engagement. Attendees will leave with practical insight and strategies to strengthen collaboration, build confidence, and create lasting professional impact.

Sandy is the founder of Roots N Wings, a coaching and speaking business dedicated to helping individuals and teams “dig deep and soar high.” She is a certified Empowerment Living Coach and a certified John Maxwell Team speaker, coach, and facilitator. In addition, she and her husband, Brad, are the owners of Tell City Pretzels, a family business rooted in tradition and community.

Lunch costs $10 per person and is payable at the door. Attendees are asked to bring exact change.

Reservations for the luncheon are required by Thursday, March 12, 2026, and can be made by contacting the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.

Those unable to attend making a reservation will be charged the $10 per person fee if cancellation is not received by Monday, March 16, 2026.