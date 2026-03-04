The Pike County Economic Growth and Development Council (EDC) received approval from the Town of Winslow to pursue a grant application to the US Economic Development Administration (USEDA) for assistance with Winslow’s water infrastructure.

Development of the Professional Engineer’s Report (PER) has been underway for nearly two years, which includes the goal of the improvements, the workplan for construction, and a cost estimate.

Pike County EDC Executive Director Ashley Willis and the Regional 15 Planning Commission will combine the PER with letters of support from elected officials, business leaders, the school district, and other key stakeholders in Winslow.

They expect to submit the application in April and it could take the USEDA up to six to determine whether they will fund the project.