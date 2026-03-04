Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology has announced that its Master of Arts in Theology is now available as a fully online degree through the Graduate Theology Program.

Prospective students across the country can pursue graduate theological education in the Benedictine tradition while remaining engaged in their local communities.

For more than 50 years, the Graduate Theology Program at Saint Meinrad has formed leaders for service to the Church and the world from its campus in southern Indiana. Its flexible course formats have long included weekend, intensive, and online classes.

The program serves lay ministers, catechists, educators, and anyone who wants the intellectual depth and spiritual grounding of a Saint Meinrad education in a format that fits their busy schedules.

While the degree can be completed entirely online, Saint Meinrad encourages its online students to connect with the community on campus. Weekend courses, intensives, retreats, and monastic prayer at the Archabbey are all available throughout the year.

The aim is to make sure online students can receive Benedictine formation in its fullest sense, well beyond the classroom. Students who come to campus can take part in daily prayer, shared meals, and the kind of quiet reflection that has marked Saint Meinrad since its founding.

Applications for fall enrollment are now being accepted through July 1. For more information about the program, visit saintmeinrad.edu/grad, or contact the Graduate Theology Program by phone at 800-MEINRAD or by email at apply@saintmeinrad.edu.