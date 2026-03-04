Sylvester “Si” Richard Merkel, Jr., age 74, of Huntingburg, passed away on March 2, 2026 at Greenwood Healthcare Center in Greenwood, Indiana.

He was born February 18, 1952, in Huntingburg, to Sylvester, Sr. and Mary “Marie” (Humbert) Merkel. Si married Alice Brown on July 6, 1974 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. When he was young, he looked forward to working in the summer on his grandparents’ farm. He was a member of St. Mary’s and Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Huntingburg where he enjoyed hanging out with friends. In his spare time, he liked watching westerns and working word search puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dan Merkel; granddaughter, Dakota; and nephews, Bradley and Kevin.

Si is survived by his wife, Alice Merkel of Huntingburg; sons, Anthony (Nicole) Merkel of Huntingburg, Evan (Amy) Merkel of Huntingburg, Tim (Elisha) Merkel of Dubois; a daughter, Katy (Patrick) Stephens of Evansville; siblings, Marvin (Lugene) Merkel of Huntingburg, Marilyn (Bruce) Satkamp of Ferdinand, Elaine (David) Cissell of St. Henry, Mary Jane Belcher of Huntingburg; a sister-in-law, Louise Merkel of Huntingburg; ten grandchildren plus one on the way.

Funeral services for Si Merkel will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Rev. Biju Thomas will officiate at the funeral Mass.

Visitation will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a parish rosary beginning at 4 p.m. Also, one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com