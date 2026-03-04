The Jasper Chamber is inviting the community to attend a “Legislative Breakfast” on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus JCCB/Lecture Hall.

The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 AM with Senator Daryl Schmitt and Representative Shane Lindauer planning to attend.

The public is welcome to come out to the event, meet their State Legislators, and find out what happens during the legislative session. Light snacks will also be provided to attendees.

There is no registration required and no cost to attend.