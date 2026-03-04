The Dubois County Health Department is partnering with The Playce (located at 248 Third Street in Jasper) to host a free Car Seat Clinic on Thursday, on March 19, 2026 from 3 to 5 PM.

During the clinic parents and caregivers can come out to The Playce to ensure they have the appropriate size of car seats and booster seat for their growing baby or child.

Certified Technicians will provide one-on-one personalized education and instruction on how to properly use and install the car seat.

Registration is required by March 17th, and can be made by contacting Mary Peters at mrpeters@duboiscountyin.org, or scanning the QR code on the flier above.

Questions can also be asked by by calling Mary Peters at 812-481-7050.