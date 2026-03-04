This March during Red Cross Month, the Red Cross is honoring and encouraging how people help deliver support when help can’t wait; by volunteering, making financial donations, giving blood, or taking classes in lifesaving skills.

During the month they are also highlighting that their volunteers are mobilizing for nearly twice as many disasters as they did a decade ago, including for home fires – the nation’s most frequent disaster. As these emergencies continue to increase, the Red Cross is calling for more people to step forward and volunteer.

People of all ages make up approximately 4,200 volunteers in the Indiana Region, including members of Gen Z who participate through nearly 20 Red Cross Clubs at universities and high schools across the Indiana Region.

Individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels are encouraged to get involved, with free online training provided to volunteers. Currently, the most urgent volunteer opportunities across the Indiana region are:

Disaster Action Team (DAT) : Support local families after a home fire or other emergency. DAT volunteers offer emotional care, emergency financial assistance, and recovery information to help households take their first steps forward.

: Support local families after a home fire or other emergency. DAT volunteers offer emotional care, emergency financial assistance, and recovery information to help households take their first steps forward. Shelter Volunteers : Assist residents staying in emergency shelters by helping meet their immediate needs and connecting them with additional resources and services.

: Assist residents staying in emergency shelters by helping meet their immediate needs and connecting them with additional resources and services. Blood Donor Ambassadors : Welcome and guide donors at blood drives, assist with registration, answer questions, share important information, and provide support in the refreshment area.

: Welcome and guide donors at blood drives, assist with registration, answer questions, share important information, and provide support in the refreshment area. Blood Transportation Specialists: Help save lives by delivering blood products from Red Cross facilities to nearby hospitals. If you enjoy driving, have some flexible time and like connecting with people, this role could be a perfect fit.

To learn more about these and other volunteering opportunities, or sign up, visit redcross.org.