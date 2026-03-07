Spencer County officials are expanding efforts to safely dispose of unused prescription medications by adding several new drug take-back boxes throughout the county.

The Spencer County Commissioners, working with the Spencer County Opioid Settlement Committee, recently approved funding to increase the number of secure medication disposal sites available to residents. The program is designed to provide a safe and convenient way for people to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs and help prevent misuse.

County leaders say proper disposal of medications plays an important role in keeping potentially dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands while also helping reduce the risk of abuse and accidental poisoning.

Take-back boxes were already available at the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Claus Town Hall, and Rockport City Hall. With the expansion, additional drop-off locations have been installed across the county with help from local emergency services, volunteer fire departments, and municipal partners.

New disposal boxes are now available at Chrisney Town Hall on East Chestnut Street in Chrisney, the Luce Fire Department in Hatfield along West Old State Road 66, and St. Meinrad Utilities on East Brewery Street in St. Meinrad.

Additional boxes are also located at Dale EMS and Carter Fire Department on Buffaloville Road in Dale and at the Grandview Fire Department on North Forest Drive in Grandview.

Officials say the drop boxes are intended for unused or expired prescription medications. Items such as needles or sharps, liquid medications, aerosol cans, and thermometers should not be placed in the containers.

County officials thanked local partners for assisting with the program and say the expanded network of take-back boxes will make it easier for residents to properly dispose of medications while helping keep Spencer County communities safe.