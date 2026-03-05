The Jasper Arts Center will welcome UPTOWN for an unforgettable night of powerhouse vocals, slick choreography, and nonstop entertainment when the group presents UPTOWN: A Celebration of Motown & Soul on Saturday, March 14.

Blending contemporary pop favorites with timeless soul and Motown classics, UPTOWN delivers a feel-good concert experience designed to have audiences singing along and on their feet from the first beat to the final encore.

Fusing stage presence comparable to today’s biggest pop performers with top-tier vocals and wall-to-wall choreography, the men of UPTOWN combine the smooth stylings of R&B with fresh hits of today in a unique and modern show that energizes every crowd. Born in New York City—widely considered the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul music—the group brings unmatched energy with its blend of modern radio hits and classic Motown music.

Each member of UPTOWN is a world-class soloist, frequently drawing comparisons to legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. When the group performs together as a collective, their combined sound creates what some venues have described as one of the most electrifying live shows audiences can experience.

Audiences attending the performance can expect a polished, high-production concert celebrating the sounds of yesterday and today, featuring dynamic harmonies, show-stopping solo moments, and choreography that transforms the concert into a full-scale entertainment event.

Doors for the performance will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available online through the Jasper Arts website.