Daviess Community Hospital has announced a new direct phone number for its Women’s Health Center, making it easier for women across southwestern Indiana to schedule appointments and connect with a full range of healthcare services.

Patients can now call (812) 254-5985 to schedule appointments for gynecology, maternity care, and other women’s health services offered at the hospital’s Women’s Health Center, located on the second floor of the facility.

The new number is designed to simplify scheduling and provide direct access to the care team. Services available through the center include annual wellness exams, preventive screenings, prenatal care, and maternity services. The center also offers advanced imaging services such as mammography and bone density testing, along with support programs including lactation services, Perinatal Pathways care coordination, and child passenger safety education.

In addition to improving access, the Women’s Health Center is expanding its OB-GYN services. Beginning in April 2026, Dr. Sonya Williams and Dr. Michael Ryskin will begin seeing patients at the hospital. Appointments for both physicians are already being scheduled through the new Women’s Health Center number.

Hospital officials say the expanded services reflect an ongoing commitment to improving access to comprehensive women’s healthcare in the region.

The Women’s Health Center brings together a wide range of services designed to support women at every stage of life, including preventive care, gynecology, maternity services, and newborn support. As a state-certified Level II obstetric facility, the hospital is equipped to care for high-risk pregnancies and newborns requiring specialized monitoring while maintaining a family-centered approach to care.

Appointments with the Women’s Health Center, including future visits with Dr. Williams and Dr. Ryskin, can be scheduled by calling (812) 254-5985.