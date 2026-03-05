Joseph Alan Steltenpohl, 69, of Ferdinand, passed away on March 2nd at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Joseph was born June 15, 1956, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. He was adopted through the Catholic Charities of Evansville by Ralph and Mary (Wirthwein) Steltenpohl.

Joseph attended Mrs. Murray’s preschool in Jasper, Ferdinand Elementary and Forest Park High School. He then went to work at SIRS in Ferdinand. Joseph was later employed at Jasper Chair Company for many years as a sander, and briefly at Carpenter Foam. He also volunteered for the town of Ferdinand for 15 years before retiring.

Joseph enjoyed current events and the weather. He read about geography, history, landmarks, presidents, popes, and NASA. He collected trains and horse statues. Joseph liked going for car rides, buggy and sleigh rides as well as train rides. He loved to ride his bicycle, attend auctions, visiting zoos, parks and church picnics. Joseph was a music lover, especially classic country, patriotic marches, folksongs and yodeling. He was very talented at remembering birthdates and selling raffle tickets for the Dubois County ARC’s Handicap Ball. Joseph was a participant in the Special Scouts, Special Olympics, Special Religious Education, Camp C.A.R.E., Camp Anderson Woods and was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus,

Joseph is survived by his sister, Diane (James) King of Ferdinand, his brother, Glen (Anja) Steltenpohl of Ferdinand, nieces, Meghan King of Ferdinand and Crystal (Ryan) Young of Evansville.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Steltenpohl and a nephew, Ian King.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 9th at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Monday at St. Ferdinand Church from 9 AM until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or Ferdinand Knights of Columbus Order 14555.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com