Albert Alois Knies, age 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:33 p.m., on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born on October 18, 1933, in Celestine, Indiana, to Bernard and Alberta (Heldman) Knies; and married Cyrilla Mae Jochem on May 5, 1960, at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry. Albert was a mechanic for 41 years and also farmed for 31 years. He worked at UPS for 27 years, Hausenour Motor Company, Ruxers, and owned/operated the local Sunoco station. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Y.M.I. Club, and St. Anthony American Legion Post #493. He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Albert enjoyed shooting matches, playing cards, fishing and family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cyrilla Mae Knies, who passed away on September 24, 2017; his parents; and five brothers, Jerome, Jim, Vernon, Ernest and Dennis Knies.

He is survived by five daughters, Kim (Mike) Hopf of Georgetown, Kyla (Rudy) Schepers of Jasper, Karlene (Jeff) Nelson of Otwell, Kellie Knies of Jasper and Kandra Knies of Jasper; eight siblings, Rosetta Hasenour, Paul (Carol) Knies, Connie Schroering, Perry (Janie) Knies and Sharon (Jerry) Burger all of Jasper, Virgil (Frances) Knies and Randy (Janice) Knies both of Celestine, and Bernie (Diane) Knies of Dubois; (10) grandchildren and (23) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Albert Knies will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Ryan Hilderbrand. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7th. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com