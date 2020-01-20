Wm. Russel Heitz, age 90 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on , 2020 at North River Health Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Russ was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on , 1930 to William and Louise (Pfaff) Heitz. He married Viola “Shortie” Kunkler on , 1953 in St. Anthony Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on , 2016.

He retired from Central Concrete as a boom truck driver.

Russ was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, and the St. Anthony Community Center.

He enjoyed watching any sporting event and taking long drives trying to find a road he had not been on before. He also liked to hang out at Commercial Truck Sales in Bretzville and Berg’s Garage in St. Marks. Russ never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is one daughter, Tonya Wilgus (Rick), Evansville, IN, two grandchildren, Trace Wilgus (Abby) Nashville, TN, and Trev Wilgus (Paige), Manhattan, NY, two great grandchildren, Nora Jo Wilgus, and Mack Michael Wilgus, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death beside his wife were two sisters, Emmogyne Schwartz, and Patricia Jochem, and one brother, Fred Heitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wm. Russel Heitz will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, or to a favorite charity.

