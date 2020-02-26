Rita M. Egler, age 75 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:14 p.m. on , 2020 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Rita was born on , 1945 in Jasper, Indiana to Albert and Apollonia (Schmitt) Giesler. She married Gary L. Egler on , 1967 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

Her and her husband Gary were founding members of the DeutscherVerein German Club in Jasper, where she served as the treasurer for twenty plus years. She was very active with the Strassenfest, where she had served on the committee.

She was an active member of Tri Kappa for 50 years, where she served on many committees.

She enjoyed playing cards, crafts and making flower arrangements, playing golf, going to lunch with her friends, enjoyed babysitting for friends and relatives, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Gary L. Egler of Jasper, two daughters, Debbie Mann (Matt), Greenwood, IN, Jennifer Ulsomer (Chris), Fishers IN, one son, Tom Egler (Kim), Bloomington, IN. Five Grandchildren, Chloe and Eli Mann, Gavin and Brynlee Egler, and Henry “Hank” Ulsomer, one sister, Frances Goodman (Jack), Celestine, and one sister in law, June Giesler of Jasper.

Preceding her in death were two sisters, Irene Lueken and Marie E. Denu, and one brother, Urban Giesler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita M. Egler will be held at 9:30 a.m. on , 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Dubois County Community Foundation – Jasper DeutscherVerein (German Club) Endowment, or to a favorite charity.

