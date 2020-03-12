Michael J. Meadors, age 75, of Dale, passed away at 8:45 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

Michael was born on November 6, 1944 in Washington, Indiana to Billy Joe and Norma Jean (McClellan) Meadors. He worked as a lineman for SIGECO (now Vectren) for 40 years before retiring. In years past, he enjoyed rebuilding cars, boating, motorcycle riding and going on vacations. He was a member of the Santa Claus United Methodist Church and the Dale American Legion. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Douglas Meadors.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney (Robin) Meadors of Richland and Scott (Cassie) Meadors of Lincoln City; his significant other, Connie Spurlock of Dale; one sister, Tina (Tom) Wiseman of Algiers; by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren..

Funeral services for Michael Meadors will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T. (12:00 p.m., C.D.T), on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Otwell United Methodist Church in Otwell, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Otwell Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Pinney will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-9:00 p.m., E.D.T. (2:00-8:00 p.m., C.D.T.) on Friday, March 13th; and also at church one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otwell United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com