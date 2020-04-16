Charles E. Breidenbaugh, age 85, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 4:37 a.m. on , 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born in Otwell, Indiana, on , 1934, to Elza and Marvil (Garland) Breidenbaugh. He married Mary Lou Chamness on , 1957 in Otwell United Methodist Church.

Charles is a U.S. Army Veteran who served on the 24th Infantry Division in the Korean War. He belonged to the VFW Post 673, American Legion Post 147, The Masons, Hadi Shriners, and the Jefferson Township Ruritan Club.

Charles was a lifelong farmer and a retired USPS mail carrier of 30 years.

His main joy was working on the farm. He also enjoyed mushroom and arrow head hunting.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Breidenbaugh, one son, Keith (Tammy) Breidenbaugh, one daughter, Beth Ann Breidenbaugh, one grandson, Brandon (Mikki) Breidenbaugh, one grandaughter, Heather (Jared) Smith, two great granddaughters, Hailey Parker, and Maci Breidenbaugh, two great grandsons, Austin Breidenbaugh, and Colton Breidenbaugh all of Otwell, Indiana.

Private funeral services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at Otwell Cemetery in Otwell, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Petersburg PAWS.

