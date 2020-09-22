Debbie J. Meyerholtz, age 60, of Stendal, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 16, 1959, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Howard Lee and Margaret Jean (Lee) Carter; and married Rick Meyerholtz on September 24, 1976, at the Zoar United Methodist Church. Debbie worked as a PMR at the Post Office in Stendal. She attended New Liberty Church; enjoyed camping, cooking, sewing, and quilting; and especially loved being with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Donna Carter; and one brother, David Carter.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Rick Meyerholtz of Stendal; four children, Jason Meyerholtz of Stendal, Jared “Jerry” (Kristi) Meyerholtz of Cannelton, Justin (Tina) Meyerholtz of Stendal, and Jenny (Brandon) Meyerholtz of Petersburg; one brother, Danny Carter of Petersburg; and one grandson, Ryan.

Graveside services for Debbie J. Meyerholtz will be held at 2:00 p.m., EDT, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Paul Cemetery in Stendal with Pastor Gary Pancake officiating. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com