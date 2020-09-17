Doris J. Schnell, age 86 of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away early Monday morning, September 14, 2020 while visiting her daughter in Lecanto, Florida.

Doris was born in St. Anthony, Indiana on March 26, 1934 to Hubert and Louise (Wehr) Bonifer. She married John J. Schnell on June 1, 1957 in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, IN. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2001.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and their St. Ann’s Society and Christian Mothers. She made the alter cloths for the parish, and was a recipient of the Brute Society Award in 2016.

She was also a member of the Schnellville Community Club, the St. Anthony Community Center, The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 Auxiliary, and the Betzville Park.

Doris was an excellent seamstress and quilter, making hundreds of quilts for others and assisted in picnic quilting for many years for the Fire Department and Parish Picnics.

She was the queen of baking, especially rolls, coconut cream pies, and homemade bread. She was very active in blood drives and served as the chairman for the local Red Cross blood drives for 21 years.

Doris was very involved in the community of Schnellville, and was considered a community matriarch.

She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, doing crossword puzzles, visiting the casino – where she had good luck, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are one son; Doug Schnell (Peggy), Kiowa, CO, one daughter; Dr. Lisa Schnell Morey, Lecanto, FL, three sisters; Shirley Terwiske (Gerald), Dubois, Ruth Hauser (Bill), St. Anthony, IN, and Diane Bair (Gary), Dubois, IN, three brothers; Ronald Bonifer, Jasper, Ralph Bonifer (Alice), Chicago, and Butch Bonifer (Betty), Dubois, five grandchildren; Connor Snyder, Nicole Brady (John), Tyler Schnell (Ashlee), Trent Schnell (Shenna), and Lindsey Snyder, seven great-grandchildren; Archer Schnell, Griffin Schnell, Gaige Schnell, Violet Schnell, Brae Holmes, Felix Griswold, and Aiden Smith.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one grandchild, Shayna Schnell, and one brother; Kenneth Bonifer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris J. Schnell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9am until the 10am Mass on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or a favorite charity.

