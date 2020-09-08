Johnny L. Gilliam, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Johnny was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 29, 1945, to Johnnie Sr. and Olivia (Williams) Gilliam.

He was a 1963 graduate of Hirsch High School in Chicago, Illinois. He then attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, where he graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

He retired from Verizon in Jasper, Indiana, where he had for over 15 years. After retirement he was a substitute teacher for Greater Jasper School Corporation, mostly for Jasper High School.

He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and was a high school referee for football and basketball.

Surviving are two daughters two daughters, Kimberly M. Gilliam, Tampa, Florida and Tiffany (Joshua) Gilliam-Hanlon, Valatie, New York, one granddaughter, Jayla Gilliam, Valatie, New York, two brothers, Donald Gilliam and James (Gayle) Gilliam, both Chicago, IL, one aunt, Larvell Anderson, Chicago, IL, cousins, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death is one sister, Betty Jean Henderson.

Memorial services for Johnny L. Gilliam will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com