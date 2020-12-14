91-year-old John W. Braun, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Timbers of Jasper.

John was born in Dubois County, Indiana, on August 23, 1929, to William and Amelia (Angerer) Braun. He married Patricia “Pat” Englert on September 12, 1953, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2019.

He was a 1947 graduate of Jasper High School and a United States Army Veteran.

He retired from Kimball in Jasper, where he had been a bookkeeper for over 30 years.

John was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, where he had been an usher.

He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the New York Yankees. His children have memories of always watching ball games with him on the weekends. He also loved music and to golf and was a caddy when he was younger.

Surviving are two daughters, Barb McAtee, Jasper, IN, Beth King, Evansville, IN, one son-in-law, Duane Chattin, Vincennes, IN, and four grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one daughter, Brenda Chattin, and one brother, Gerald Braun.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John W. Braun will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

