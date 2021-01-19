Velma Diana May, age 77, of Ferdinand, passed away at 6:13 p.m., on Friday, January 15, 2021, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 8, 1943, in Winslow, Indiana, to Herbert and Mary (Davis) Johns; and married Alfred May on December 15, 2005. Diana worked at Conso Products and was a member of the Light House Worship Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; brother, Jack Johns; and stepson, Jeff McFalls.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred May of Ferdinand; son, Wilson Earl Pridmore of Pacolet, SC; sister, Rev. Beverly Riesenbeck-Loveless of Oakland City; stepsister, Darlene Ricketts of Lynnville; six stepchildren, Timothy McFalls of Union, SC, Steve May, Todd May, Christie Mundy and Nancy Powell all of Ferdinand, and Brandon May of Newburgh; by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with visitation from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen. Rev. Beverly Riesenbeck-Loveless will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com