67-year-old Gerald W. “Jerry” Kluemper, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Jerry was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 19, 1953, to Edward and Coletta (Schmidt) Kluemper.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

He had worked at Jasper Glove Factory, Kimball, and then retired from Wal-Mart where he had worked in the automotive department for 15 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and volunteered for Southern Hills and the Dubois County Food Bank.

Jerry enjoyed watching sports and was an avid I.U. fan.

Surviving are his mother, Coletta Kluemper, Jasper, IN, four sisters, Shirley (Dave) Berg, Huntingburg, IN, Judy (Marvin) Gearhart, Olive Hill, KY, Donna Dupont, Jasper, IN, Sharon (Gerald) Franklin, Lexington, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, Edward Kluemper, one brother-in-law, Michael Dupont, and one brother, Joseph Kluemper, who died in infancy.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial in Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.