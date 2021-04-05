96-year-old Aurelia J. Kordes, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Aurelia was born in St. Anthony, Indiana, on September 16, 1924, to William and Otillia (Begle) Schwinghamer. She married Ernest Kordes on June 27, 1950, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1988.

She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg, and at Wood Products in Jasper.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, St. Anthony American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Mothers, Senior Citizens (St. Anthony), and the St. Anthony Community Center.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three children, Ronnie (Sandy) Kordes, Huntingburg, IN, Mary Sue (Scott) Uebelhor, St. Anthony, IN, Roger (Michele) Kordes, St. Anthony, IN, five grandchildren, Sara, Cole, Kelsey, Sabrina, Brandi, three great grandchildren, Tristin, Brayden, Lucy, and one great grandchild on the way.

Preceding her in death are one daughter, Janet Rose Kordes, one sister, Ardella Kordes, and two brothers, James and Eugene Schwinghamer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Aurelia J. Kordes will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.