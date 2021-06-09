Eugene E. “Gene” Schmidt, 85, of Jasper, passed away at 9:09 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper.

He was born April 28, 1936, in Celestine to Harry H. and Margaret Schmidt. He married Patsy Lue McCombs on June 3, 1973. Gene worked for the City of Jasper Street Department. He loved to travel, watch NASCAR and game shows. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patsy, who died on January 10, 2021; siblings, Alfred, Ruth and Ardella.

He is survived by six children, Mike Schmidt and Diane Lewis both of Shelburn, IN, Joyce Lynn Schmidt, Debbie (Steve) Brescher and Bradley (Audrey) Schmidt all of Jasper, Deanna (Jeff) Bounds of Huntingburg and one sister, Colletta Kluemper of Jasper; 11 grandchildren, several great- grandchildren and his beloved schnauzer, Ellie.

Funeral services for Gene Schmidt will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper. Art Ross will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.