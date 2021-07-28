85-Imelda Lou Williams, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born January 7, 1936, in Birdseye, Indiana, to Lloyd and Irene (Sanders) Bolden; and married Robert A. Williams on July 9, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bob passed away on June 13, 2003. Imelda was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Garold Bolden.

She is survived by one sister, Margie Leonard of Birdseye; one brother, Harold “Fuzzy” Bolden and wife Edna of Birdseye; sister-In-Law, Judy Bolden of Jasper; two half- sisters, Sherry Dollar and husband Larry of Avon and Shelley Cummins of Corydon; two step-sisters, Bonnie Houpt of Brownsburg and Brenda Waddle of Indianapolis; and one step-brother, Randall Jackson of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; Jay Leonard, Scott Bolden, Trisha Ball, Tina Lamon, Susie Bolden, Shelley Burke, Jennifer Puttman, and Cathie Fromme.

Imelda was a graduate of Birdseye High School. She spent many years working in the insurance field in Owensboro, Kentucky and Jasper, Indiana. Her most recent employment was at Haas Family Mart in Jasper.

She enjoyed travel, various word puzzles, dancing, dining out with family and friends, and especially enjoyed margaritas! She had a generous nature and valued family. She was a member of the Birdseye Christian Church.

A graveside committal service, and interment of her cremains, will take place at the Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye, Indiana. No visitation will be held at the funeral home. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.