76-year-old Helen V. Stillwell, of Birdseye, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

She was born December 28, 1944, in St. Meinrad, to William and Opal (Kline) Seifrig; and married Harold Stillwell on February 9, 1963, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Helen was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, V.F.W. Auxiliary Post #2366 and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Huntingburg. She enjoyed traveling and supporting children’s charities. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Hessig and Pat Aldridge; and brothers, Leroy, Louis, Ralph and Ted Seifrig.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Stillwell of Birdseye; sons, Richard J. (Meagan) Stillwell of Evansville, Richard W. (Helen) Stillwell of Memphis, Tennessee and Mike (Debbie) Stillwell of Florida; step-son, Nick (Autumn) Lucas of Jasper; sisters, Alice Stillwell of Birdseye and Milly (Larry) Harpenau of Tell City; brothers, Paul Seifrig of St. Meinrad, Roger (Mary Ellen) Seifrig of St. Meinrad and Don (Kathy) Seifrig of Dale; and by several grandchildren.

