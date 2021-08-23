Terry Lee Hall, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Terry was born in Crawford County, Indiana, on November 11, 1945, to Ollie and Mabel (Taylor) Hall. He married his wife of 57 years, Diana Slaven on June 19, 1965, in Odon, Indiana.

Terry was a 1963 graduate of Loogootee High School.

He sold insurance for Farm Bureau Insurance for 25 years and worked for Springs Valley Bank for 10 years. He then was a partner in Riverside Motors, worked for Autoplex, and then was a hearing aide specialist for the O’Brien Hearing Center.

He was a member of CrossPoint Fellowship Church, where he was in the choir, and had previously served as a deacon and financial secretary. He was a previous member of the First Baptist Church in Jasper, and the Jasper Jaycees, where he had been their former president.

Terry found joy in helping people. He also enjoyed playing basketball, and had played in high school under coach Jack Butcher, where he was a member of Loogootee’s state championship team. He loved bowling, hunting, and golfing.

Surviving are his wife Diana Hall, Jasper, IN, three children, Carla (Ryan) Hall, Indianapolis, IN, Karen Parker, Jasper, IN, David Hall, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, one great grandson, one sister, Janice (Gene) Cossler, Jasper, IN, and two brothers, Kenneth (Shirley) Hall, Decatur, IL, and Donald (Jeanine) Hall, Loogootee, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one son, James Allen Hall.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date at CrossPoint Fellowship Church in Jasper, Indiana.

