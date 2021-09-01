86-year-old Edna Jo Garrison, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 19, 1935, in Spring City, Tennessee, to Walter and Pearl (Ezell) Dodson; and married James Garrison, Sr. on July 19, 1958, in Crossville, Tennessee. Edna was crazy about her grandkids and loved taking them places. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Tena Dodson Nicholson, Anna Dodson Porter and Roy Dodson.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Garrison, Sr. of Huntingburg; two sons, James (Shelly) Garrison, Jr. of Santa Claus and Greg (Christine) Garrison of Evansville; one daughter, Angie (Mike) Jackson of Spring City, TN; two brothers, Alvin (Pattie) Dodson of Spring City, TN and Ronnie (Brenda) Dodson of Richmond, VA; and by four grandchildren, Tyler, Brittany, Mallory and Zackary.

Funeral services for Edna Jo Garrison will be private. Burial will take place at Santa Claus United Methodist Cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Autism Association.