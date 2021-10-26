James Urban “Jim” Weyer, age 77, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:35 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

He was born February 26, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, to Ernest and Barbara (Fischer) Weyer; and married Karen Stamm on November 13, 1971. Jim attended St. Meinrad Seminary for 2 years and graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1962. Jim worked for the State Farm Bureau Co-op, earning Insurance Agent of the Year in 1970. A true entrepreneur, he owned three successful businesses; a painting and roofing business; and was the founder of Bratco, Inc. in 1978. Jim served in the Army National Guard. He was a charter member of the Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Eagles; and member of the American Legion and Huntingburg Y.M.I. Club. Jim was always up for an adventure and loved traveling and experiencing life to the fullest. He instilled his love for adventuring into his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and mushroom hunting on his farm, playing cards and riding his motorcycle. Jim was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Redskins. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Karen Weyer, who passed away on December 20, 2020; his parents; and one sister, Arlinda Weyer.

He is survived by five children, Jamie (fiancé, Evan Walker) Moss of Holland, Brandi Weyer of Bloomington, Bart (Angie) Weyer of Huntingburg, Jim (Holly) Weyer of Florida and Mike (Gina) Weyer of Jasper; grandchildren, Cheyenne (Jared) Tempel of Newburgh, Barbara Moss of Arizona, Charlotte Moss of Holland, Chris (Courtney) Weyer of Santa Claus, Julie Weyer of Florida, Noelle Weyer of Florida, Ian Weyer of Jasper, Cam Weyer of Evansville; great-grandchildren, Alexander “Xander” and Amelia Weyer of Santa Claus; two sisters, Beth Stein of Boonville and Marc (Don) Hollingsworth of Carmel; and one brother, Nick (Lou Ann) Weyer of Sheridan.

Funeral services for James Urban “Jim” Weyer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, October 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the funeral Mass.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A parish rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Shared Abundance Food Bank. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com