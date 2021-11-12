Frederick N. Beckman, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Fred was born in on February 4, 1932, to Harry and Flora (Zenthoefer) Beckman.

He was a 1950 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who after basic training was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

He retired from Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where he had worked in maintenance for 46 years.

Fred was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Jasper Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #147, where he worked at their Bingos, V.F.W. Post #673, and the Jasper Moose.

He was an avid card player, liked fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sisters, Dorothy McCarthy, Jasper, IN, Sr. Maura Beckman, O.S.B., Ferdinand, IN, three nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Sr. Judith Beckman, O.S.B., one nephew, Thomas McCarthy, and one great nephew, Blayze Crowder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred R. Beckman will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or to the Sisters of Saint Benedict.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.