Kenneth L. Haas, age 81, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 11:53 a.m. on , 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Kenneth was born on , 1940, in St. Anthony, Indiana, to Lawrence and Laura (Drach) Haas. He married Alma Jean Kemper on , 1961, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He was a 1958 graduate of Jasper High School.

Kenneth retired from Hasenour Motor Company in St. Anthony. Prior to that, he owned and operated Haas Auto Body Shop.

He served on the St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years and was fire chief for 8 years. He was instrumental in both the development of the St. Anthony Street Fest Fundraiser and also the first Boy Scout troop in St. Anthony. He served as first cub master in St. Anthony. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife Alma Jean “Jeanie” Haas, St. Anthony, IN, two daughters, Rhonda (Gary) Van Winkle, Bretzville, IN, Kelly (Jeff) Wollenmann, St. Anthony, IN, one son, Neal (Sonya) Haas, St. Anthony, IN, seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Jacob) Van Winkle, Reece (Brittany) Van Winkle, Casey (Lacey) Van Winkle, Carmen (Bailey) Hoffman, Alexa (Lance) Wollenmann, Collin Wollenmann, Karissa (Donnie) Wollenmann, and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Wilfred Haas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2021, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation for Kenneth L. Haas will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on . The I.V.F.A. District #18 will conduct a memorial service at 7pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Fire Department, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.