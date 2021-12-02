Dennis Ambrose Wagner, Jr., age 52, of Dubois, passed away at 8:00 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born November 12, 1969, in Huntingburg, to Dennis Sr. and Marianna (Dotterweich) Wagner. He married Carla R. Fischer on March 25, 1991, in Jasper. Dennis was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed being around his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Scotty Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Carla R. Wagner of Dubois; three children, Cory Wagner of Jasper, Stephanie Wallace of English and Cody Wagner of Dubois; three siblings, Jane (Charles) Smith of Jasper, Jennifer Davis of Dubois and Jerome Wagner of Florida; two grandchildren, Kaden and Landen; and by one niece, Marianna Wagner of Dubois.

Funeral services for Dennis Ambrose Wagner, Jr. will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois. Burial will follow at St. Raphael Cemetery. Father Jeff Read will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, December 3rd, with a parish rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.