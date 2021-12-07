Jerry D. Schnarr, age 57, of Shoals, Indiana, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerry was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 23, 1964, to Albert and Shirley May (Freyberger) Schnarr. He married his wife of 15 years, Patti on April Fool’s Day in 2006.

Jerry was a Jasper High School graduate. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1983 until 1989. There he worked overseas as a warning radar repairman. He later became an Air Force Sargent. He was awarded the AFCOM, GCM, MK, HSM, and the OS medals. After the Air Force, he went on to receive his associates in electrical engineering at Vincennes University where he graduated with Magna Cum Laude.

Jerry was a lifelong farmer. He retired from Crane as an electronic technician.

He was an active member of the Gideons, the Via De Cristo, Walk to Emmaus, Thrivent, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Calvary Lutheran Church in Bedford, Right to Life Activist and prayed outside many abortion clinics, donated gallons of his blood to the Red Cross, he was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army and for over 20 years met Wednesday mornings with a men’s prayer group.

Jerry enjoyed bringing people to the Lord, fishing, going on vacations, movies, traveling, motorcycle riding, farming and being with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Patti Schnarr, Shoals, IN, one daughter; Joanna Schnarr, Huntingburg, IN, two sons; John (Michelle) Schnarr, Loogootee, IN and Anthony Schnarr, Shoals, IN, one sister; Cheryl (Terry) Stemle, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren; Michael, Kyle and Scarlett Schnarr.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A funeral service for Jerry D. Schnarr will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Gary Zakian will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Sunday, December 12, 2021 and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday December 13.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Right to Life, and the Salvation Army.

