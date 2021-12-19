Landon Joseph Mattingly, age 18 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 12:11 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana due to injuries from an automobile accident.

Landon was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 17, 2003, to Laura Mattingly.

He was an early graduate of the Dubois High School Class of 2022, a member of the Future Farmers of America, and a member of the Army ROTC program through Howe Military Academy.

Landon was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois.

He enjoyed his cars, riding off-road vehicles, and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving is his mother, Laura Mattingly (Kurt Beckman) of Dubois, two brothers, Connor Roberts, Dubois, and Brayden Swearingen, Muncie, IN, two sisters, Addison and Madison Beckman, both of Dubois, aunts, and uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Joseph and Alice Mattingly.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Landon Joseph Mattingly will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Barr Township, Loogootee.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Barr Township, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.