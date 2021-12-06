Leroy J. Greulich, 89, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Friday, December 3rd at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Leroy was born December 28, 1931 in St. Meinrad to Benno and Lela (Wills) Greulich. He married Bettye Vaal on April 23, 1955 in St. Meinrad. Leroy was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church, St. Meinrad American Legion, DAV, NRA, ARRP, and Quail Hunters Club. Leroy retired from St. Meinrad Abbey after 50 Years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He raised tame rabbits and AKC Beagles. Leroy loved gardening and traveling to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed mowing lawns and riding his ATV. Leroy was an avid fan of IU Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Bettye Greulichof St. Meinrad; two sons, Randy (Cindy) Greulich of Ferdinand and Gregg (Sally) Greulich of Ocala, FL; two daughters, Cynthia Greulich and significant other, Charles Tempel of St. Meinrad, and Susanna Board of Georgetown; one brother, Omer Greulich of Shepardsville, KY and a sister-in-law, Irene Greulich of St. Meinrad; eight grandchildren Joshua, Adam, Tyler, Kyle Landon, and Chris Greulich, Chip Hockenbury, and Leta Board, and nine great-grandchildren.

Leroy was preceded in death by a brother, Raphael Greulich, and his parents.. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 9th in St. Meinrad Catholic Church at 9:00 AM CT with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7:00 CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also Thursday at the church from 8:00 AM CT until the time of services.

