Daniel Mark “Dan” Aaserud, age 48, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born September 7, 1973, in Brazil, Indiana, to Erling and Marlene (Peterson) Aaserud. Dan enjoyed tinkering and could fix anything. He worked in the maintenance department for Jasper Rubber Products. Dan embraced being a father and loved his children dearly. He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his children, Haakon and Ava Aaserud, both of Winslow, Indiana; his mother, Marlene Aaserud of Auburn, Indiana; two sisters, Sara (Darren) McKown and Beth Aaserud; and by one brother, David (Micki) Aaserud, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Daniel Mark “Dan” Aaserud will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 a.m., the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com