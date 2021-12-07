Donald Wayne James, age 60, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Donnie was born in Washington, Indiana, on February 9, 1961, to William and Betty Lee (Taylor) James. He married Lisa Kelley on April 2, 2008, in Jasper, Indiana.

Donnie worked at Jasper Group for 40 years.

He enjoyed fishing, collecting coins, and watching Indianapolis Colts Football.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa James, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Hester K. (Jennifer) James, Jasper, IN, Deborah Messer, Bruceville, IN, one brother, Paul James and companion (Kay Breeding) Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Julia (Jason) Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Rhonda R. James, three brothers, Joseph, William Jr., and Lester James.

A grave site service for Donnie James will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Washington, Indiana, with burial to follow. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday December 9, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions to the wishes of the family.

