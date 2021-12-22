Shirley J. Wyman, 74 of Birdseye, IN passed away on , 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, IN.

Shirley was born in English, IN on , 1947 to the late Allen and Arlene (Remington) Grant. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary Grant.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Gene Wyman whom she was married to for 26 years. Sons, Forrest (Susan) Whitledge JR, Robert (Jill) Whitledge, Kirk (Carolyn) Wyman. Daughters, Ann (Don) Woodward, Joyce (Bill) Gowdy, Becky (Brian) Wyman.

Shirley is also survived by 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Also, surviving are brothers, Wayne (Teresa) Grant, Uriel Grant, and Aaron Grant. One sister, Mildred Mitchell.

Shirley was a homemaker. She also retired from Holiday Foods in Jasper working in the bakery department. Shirley loved quilting, sewing, and baking. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and with her family. Shirley attended the Christian Missionary Church in Carefree.

Visitation will be held on , 2021, at the Dillman-Green Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Mentor Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements for Mrs. Shirley Wyman have been entrusted to Dillman-Green Funeral Home.