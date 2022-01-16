Carla Ann (Culbertson) Combs, age 55, passed away on , 2022, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

She was born on , 1966, to George Culbertson and Linda (Hensley) Love in New Albany, IN.

Carla was an independent, unique person who could put a smile on anyone’s faces. She enjoyed going to her nieces and nephews sporting events and supporting her family. Carla was of the Christian faith who loved going to hymns sings and loved singing. She loved and cared for her family and friends deeply, she will be terribly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents George Culbertson and Linda Love.

Carla is survived by her siblings; Orpha (Dave) Nixon, Keith (Cindy) Culbertson, Sherra (Jill) Culbertson and Vicki (Todd) Pierson, son Tim (Jenna) Combs, grandson Logan Combs, many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be on , 2022, at 12:00 noon at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home and on from 9:00 am until service time of 12:00 noon.

Phillip Culbertson will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Grantsburg, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carla (Culbertson) Combs.