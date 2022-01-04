Mary J. Hentrup, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:03 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 22, 1934, to William and Florence (Sivage) Pyle.

She was a 1954 graduate of Mooresville High School.

She was a bookkeeper and did accounting work for Franklin College, Hogen-Mayflower Trucking and Transport, Indiana National Bank, and for RCA.

Mary enjoyed making homemade candies, listening to music, especially Jazz, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Hentrup, Jasper, IN, and Beth Warner, Yorktown, IN, one granddaughter, Keisah (Josh) Suarez, Decatur, IN, and three great grandchildren, Elise, Dominik and Violet Suarez.

Preceding her in death are one son-in-law, Keith Warner, two sisters, Sarah Pyle and Diane Witt, and two brothers, David and Ronald Pyle.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at a later date.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.