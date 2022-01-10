William Albert “Bill” Jarrett, age 74, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Senior Living Center, St. Charles, Missouri.

Bill was born August 29, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Walter Robertson and Mary Margaret (Taylor) Jarrett. He married Paula Ann Friz on June 7, 1975, in Florissant, Missouri. Bill was a mechanical engineer, owner of the W. R. Jarrett Company, and a sales representative for Bingham-Willamette, American and Monarch Pump Companies. Bill also worked as a realtor for Gundaker Realty Company, and in the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula Ann (Friz) Jarrett; two children, Will (Tracy) Jarrett of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Ruth Ann (Jared) Bocka of Albion, Michigan; by his brother Charles R. Jarrett of Canton, Ohio; by six grandchildren: Jacob, Johnny, Jenna, Josie, Josiah and Logan; and by many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Walter (Nancy) Jarrett.

Bill loved the water and water skiing, and taught his children this sport from an early age. He was known as a gentle, patient man, faithful to his promises, and dedicated to Jesus Christ as his Savior.

Friends may call for visitation and viewing Thursday, January 13 at Nass and Son Funeral Home, 208 N Main Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. E.S.T. A private family graveside service follows at 2:00 p.m. at the Friz Cemetery, officiated by Pastors Larry Langer and Martha FrizLanger.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 14 at Chapel of the Lake, 11000 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367. Visitation begins at 5:00 p.m., followed by a service at 6:00 pm led by Pastors Keith Spaugh and Mark Friz. A light supper and time of fellowship follows.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel of the Lake General Fund or Missions Fund.