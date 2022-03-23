Governor Eric Holcomb Vetoes Controversial Bill

A controversial bill is being vetoed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. The legislation would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams at the K through 12 levels. Holcomb says the bill “falls short” and puts schools at risk of lawsuits. Governor Holcomb says there is no evidence that the state needs to intervene on this issue, and instead points to the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s policy on the matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



