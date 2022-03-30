Wilma Jean Begle, 92, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, March 30th at her home.

Wilma was born February 2, 1930 in Ireland to Max and Elizabeth (Schuetter) Renner. Wilma married Otto Begle on November 11, 1950 in St. Mary’s Church in Ireland. Wilma was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, traveling, square dancing, cards and being with her family.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Otto Begle of Ferdinand; three sons, Scott Begle of Princeton, Gary (Rita) Begle of Evansville and Alan (Diane) Begle of Ferdinand; three daughters, Diane (Randy) Begle of Ferdinand, Annette (Dennis) Benson of Virginia and Kelli (Roger) Smith of Newburgh; a sister, Ruth Vanderschmitt of Jasper; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Renner; sisters, Rita Lampert, Beatrice Schroeder, Valeria Bellner and Esther Gutgsell.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Saturday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of gifts the family request a donation be made to: Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church.

