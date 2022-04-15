Cecilia May Kleeman, age 75 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:54 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

May was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on July 4, 1946 to John and Maryanna (Trzeciak) Gramelspacher. She married Carl P. “Bud” Kleeman on May 21, 1966 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

May retired from Kimball International after 32 years of service to pursue her passion of volunteer work.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their St. Anne’s Sodality. She served on numerous committees for the church, including the Church Picnic, the Christmas Bazaar, and the Prayer Shawl Ministries. She was also a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella, and a member

of Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

After retirement, she volunteered for numerous organizations including Memorial Hospital in Jasper and Community Meals of Dubois County.

She enjoyed volunteering wherever she could, gardening, bowling, canning, cooking, sewing, making covid masks and kitchen scrubbies, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Carl “Bud” Kleeman of Jasper, two sons, Mark Kleeman (Theresa), Centreville, Virginia, and Rick Kleeman (Diana), Jasper, five grandchildren, Jason Kleeman, Brandon Kleeman, Alyssa Kleeman, Andrew Kleeman, and Gemma Kleeman.

Preceding her in death were her parents, four sisters, Lita Elmer, Rose Marie Gerhard, Alice Kilpatrick, and Catherine Riehle, and three brothers, John, Frank, and David Gramelspacher.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Cecilia May Kleeman will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, April 22, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Anne’s Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella will pray a rosary at 1:45pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.